Millie T Drops New Banger 'Balenciaga Denim'

London based all-rounder Millie T has shared her new single 'Balenciaga Denim'.

Known for her role as an influencer and prominent YouTuber, Millie T has always peppered her broadcasts with music references.

It's a life-long passion of her - for years now, she's been an instantly recognisable figure at shows, supporting icons and unknowns alike.

Harbouring ambitions of her own, Millie T has been working on a number of ideas, gradually bringing them into focus.

Finessing a unique pop vision, her individual take on pop tropes matches club energy to elements of R&B and hip-hop culture.

There's a personal twist, however, with new single 'Balenciaga Denim' finding the newcomer speaking her truth. DTG adds some guest bars, with Millie T holding down that swaggering vocal.

She explains...

"I wrote this song in my bedroom and the next day started bringing it to life in the studio. I purposely left the song open for a feature because I wanted the story to be told from both sides of a relationship. So, my good friend DTG came down to the studio to lay down his verse and 'Balenciaga Denim' was born - I'm so excited about this release, this seems like the perfect time for it to drop and can't wait for everyone to hear what we have created together..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Leon Heaney

- - -