Miley Cyrus Teases Her Return

Miley Cyrus is teasing her return.

The pop icon has been a little quiet of late, but she returned to social media last night (August 4th) with a new clip.

Using the hashtag #SheIsComing, the singer seemed to go forward into the future by referencing her past with a neat throwback clip...

Now she's sharing a brand new clip, marked 'TEASE' - is this a sign of her comeback single?

