Miley Cyrus Shares 'Angels Like You' Video

Miley Cyrus has shared the full video for 'Angels Like You'.

The pop rebel returned in 2020 with her excellent album 'Plastic Hearts', a series of superb empowerment anthems.

As our reviewer put it, 'Plastic Hearts' "might just be the soundtrack to through this journey as you embark on your very own Rocky-esque beast mode montage of shameless self-empowerment."

Album highlight 'Angels Like You' has received the video treatment, shot at the Superbowl in front of an audience of fully vaccinated healthcare workers.

Miley has also provided a note for the video - which you can see up top - describing her feelings of gratitude to these workers.

Tune in now.

