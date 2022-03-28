Miley Cyrus Launches Live Album 'Attention: Miley Live'

Miley Cyrus has unveiled plans for new live album 'Attention: Miley Live'.

The new career-spanning collection matched smash hits to fan favourites, unreleased songs to special cover versions, all recorded live.

The first live album released under her own name, 'Attention: Miley Live' follows 2008's 'Best Of Both Worlds' concert album.

In all, the new project features 20 tracks, ranging from her solo breakout to 2020's outstanding 'Plastic Hearts', as well as covers of 'Where Is My Mind?' by PIXIES, Blondie's 'Heart Of Glass', Dolly Parton's 'Jolene', and more.

Alongside those treats, fans will be able to gorge themselves on unreleased tracks 'Attention' and 'You'.

On Instagram, Cyrus wrote:

"This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much! Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever!"

Check out a teaser below.

