Miley Cyrus Is Selling A $20 Condom

Miley Cyrus has unveiled her new 'SHE IS COMING' merch range, and it includes a $20 condom.
The singer is an outspoken advocate for contraception and Planned Parenthood, speaking out on abortion rights.
New EP 'SHE IS COMING' is out now, with Miley Cyrus' new merch range including specially designed hoodies.
Appropriately enough, the singer has also unveiled a specially branded condom with the number 1-833-SHE-IS-MC emblazoned on it.
A newly launched hot line in which fans can listen to messages from Miley, the condom also comes equipped with an EP download.
The price? A rather pricey $20 - check it out HERE.
