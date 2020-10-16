Miley Cyrus Covers The Cure, The Cranberries

Miley Cyrus is going cover crazy right now.

The returning pop star played MTV Unplugged on Friday, covering songs by The Cardigans, Pearl Jam, and (naturally) Britney Spears.

On Saturday, Miley played a special set for #SOSFest, a three day virtual festival organised by the National Independent Venue Association.

A quickfire set, she made room for a frantic cover of The Cure's classic single 'Boys Don't Cry'.

Alongside this, Miley also dropped in a version of 'Zombie' by The Cranberries - sounds different without a Limerick accent, we have to say...



