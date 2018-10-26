Miles Kane Unveils Ghoulish Video For 'LA Five Four (309)'

Los Angeles is a city that comes to life when the sun goes down.

There's a seedy underworld to Los Angeles, with the ghosts of its past springing from behind closed doors.

Miles Kane has spent some time in the city, and it informs barbed new cut 'LA Five Four (309)'.

Taken from recent album 'Coup De Grace' it's now getting the video treatment just before Miles heads out for a club tour.

"This is a spooky intense number that reflects on a reoccurring dream I would have while I was living in LA," says Miles. "I’d be walking down the corridor of a hotel and then knock on room 309. When I would enter, I would wake up in a shock and the time would be 3:55 each time! The wildness of the verses is me with no reins on, it’s as hard hitting as it comes!"

Tune in now.

Catch Miles Kane at the following shows:

November

22 Glasgow The Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

23 Manchester Academy 1 SOLD OUT

24 Manchester Academy 1

26 Norwich The LCR UEA

27 Birmingham O2 Institute

29 Leeds O2 Academy

30 Hull University SOLD OUT

December

1 Newcastle O2 Academy

3 Bristol O2 Academy

4 Leicester O2 Academy

6 London O2 Academy Brixton

7 Nottingham Rock City SOLD OUT

8 Liverpool Mountford Hall SOLD OUT

For tickets to the latest Miles Kane shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.