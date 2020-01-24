Mildlife's 'Vapour' Is A Delicious Jazz Flute Workout

Mildlife have shared their bold new single 'Vapour'.

The Australian band link with Heavenly Recordings for their new album, with 'Automatic' set to land on September 18th.

Steering the group in a more positive, upbeat fashion, Mildlife head straight to the dancefloor for their next number.

Yep, it's a frisky slice of jazz flute bedlam, with 'Vapour' allowing Mildlife to let their ideas spiral out into other dimensions.

A self-declared "dance mantra" it's laced with the kind of positive energy that made their compatriots Confidence Man so sought after.

Mildlife comment...

‘Vapour’ is a dance mantra with enough weight to blow the cobwebs off your tired mind and snap you out of your endless feed scrolling rituals...

Tune in now.

