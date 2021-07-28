Mild High Club Announces New Album 'Going Going Gone'

Mild High Club is set to release new album 'Going Going Gone' on September 17th.

Real name Alex Brettin, the producer and multi-instrumentalist occupies a unique aural universe, one exemplifies by albums such as 2015 debut 'Timeline'.

A collaborative project with King Gizzard - 2017's 'Sketches From Brunswick East' - followed before Mild High Club took time out to finesse his craft.

New album 'Going Going Gone' ends a five year wait, and it's set to land through Stones Throw on September 17th, accompanied by LA and New York shows.

New track 'Me Myself And Dollar Hell' is an intriguing return, with its G-Funk bounce set against lyrics that discuss elements of personal crisis.

Exploring everything climate change and American culture to paranoia and kleptocracy, it's a track that works on several distinct levels.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lili Peper

