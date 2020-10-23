Miko's 'I Wasn't Made To Fall In Love' Video Is A Montreal Exploration

Miko is riding the crest of a wave.

Part of a fresh generation of alt-pop auteurs who are working in their own lane, his devout independence extends to every aspect of his creativity.

Take new single 'I Wasn't Made To Fall In Love'. Tender and straight from the heart, it's a neat return, the clipped melodies offering something truly addictive.

Out now, the bubbling melodies are matched to some cool production elements, steering his pop palette towards fresh influences.

He comments: "I wrote ‘I Wasn’t Made To Fall In Love’ last summer with my homie Mat (Mathieu Sénéchal). It was the first time we ever made music together and we came up with this song. Mat is the master of not overthinking shit and that’s what I like the most about him."

As part of the release Miko shot his first ever music video, which takes you on a ride around Montreal - his favourite haunts, and some lesser explored spots.

He comments: "My favourite shots didn’t make the cut because we could’ve been in trouble, but we had a lot of fun making it."

Tune in now.

