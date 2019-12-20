Miki Rose Soars With New Single 'Right Now'

Soaring R&B riser Miki Rose has shared the full video for new single 'Right Now'.

Sparking up an intense creative partnership with producer El. Train, the pair made their mark on the 'Over & Over' EP.

New single 'Right Now' steers her soulful sound in a subtle UKG direction, and it's an impeccable return.

Mixed at the prestigious Village Studios in Santa Monica, California by Alvin Wee, it's a real juggernaut, building to that superb chorus.

She comments: "I wrote 'Right Now' at a time when I needed someone who was close to me and they were nowhere to be found; El. Train had just sent me this beat so instead of blowing someone’s phone up, I made this song."

Further sign of Miki's blossoming excellence, the single has gained a sparkling new video shot in East London.

The singer takes to the streets of Shoreditch, with Fizzle_Castro taking charge of the super stylish video.

Miki explains: "Fizzel Castro and I filmed between midnight to sunrise in the areas of London where the melodies and lyrics came to me. I love Fizzle’s style and I couldn’t think of anyone better to capture my emotions."

Tune in now.

