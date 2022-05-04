Midnight Rodeo's 'Now You're Gone' Is A Sharp-Shootin' Psych-Pop Gem

Midnight Rodeo have shared their new single 'Now You're Gone'.
Out now, it's their debut release, a moment for the Nottingham band to set out their stall, and lay claim to their identity.
Freshly signed to Fat Cat Records, the new single is a sharp-shootin' piece of psych-pop that recalls everyone from Allah-Las and Mazzy Star to those early Pink Floyd singles.
Imbued with the knockabout charm of early La Luz, there's also something defiantly British at play within their lysergic template.
Carefully layered, 'Now You're Gone' feels like the perfect opening gambit, boasting a slight Morricone influence in the arrangement.
Midnight Rodeo comment: “‘Now You're Gone’ laments the sometimes frustratingly ephemeral nature of life, and the futility of "chasing a time that we know is over."”
Tune in now.
Catch Midnight Rodeo at the following shows:
April
16 Nottingham The Chameleon
19 Birmingham Dead Wax
30 Brighton Acid Box
Photo Credit: Jack Stoddart
