Midnight Rodeo's 'Now You're Gone' Is A Sharp-Shootin' Psych-Pop Gem

Midnight Rodeo have shared their new single 'Now You're Gone'.

Out now, it's their debut release, a moment for the Nottingham band to set out their stall, and lay claim to their identity.

Freshly signed to Fat Cat Records, the new single is a sharp-shootin' piece of psych-pop that recalls everyone from Allah-Las and Mazzy Star to those early Pink Floyd singles.

Imbued with the knockabout charm of early La Luz, there's also something defiantly British at play within their lysergic template.

Carefully layered, 'Now You're Gone' feels like the perfect opening gambit, boasting a slight Morricone influence in the arrangement.

Midnight Rodeo comment: “‘Now You're Gone’ laments the sometimes frustratingly ephemeral nature of life, and the futility of "chasing a time that we know is over."”

Tune in now.

Catch Midnight Rodeo at the following shows:

April

16 Nottingham The Chameleon

19 Birmingham Dead Wax

30 Brighton Acid Box

Photo Credit: Jack Stoddart

