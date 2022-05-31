Midnight Rodeo Return With 'Shootout Sunday'

Psych risers Midnight Rodeo have returned with new single 'Shootout Sunday'.

The Nottingham band have played a series of inspired shows, with a handful of tracks online illustrating their potential.

Effervescent psychedelia given a 2k22 overhaul, Midnight Rodeo recall everyone from La Luz to Pink Floyd via Montreal's very own Elephant Stone.

Out now, new single 'Shootout Sunday' adds a raw edge to their sound, before lifting to an exuberant chorus.

The dulcet guitars provide the perfect support for the vocal, while the twisting and turning lyric carries a sting in its tail.

Midnight Rodeo comment...

“‘Shootout Sunday’ is about the journey and anticipation around goals in life, and the inevitable feeling of dissatisfaction when you reach your destination. It’s a westernised take on the disillusionment of arrival fallacy; a Bonnie & Clyde-esque tale of two lovers mourning the journey’s end”.

Tune in now.

Catch Midnight Rodeo at London's Waiting Room on June 2nd.

- - -