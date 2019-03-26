Midnight Phunk Overhauls R&B Tropes For New Single 'Shawty'

London's Midnight Phunk is conducting explorations.

Re-vamping R&B tropes to locate fresh space in familiar formats, his work has this open-ended sense of creativity.

New single 'Shawty' continues this journey. The production is on-point, while the lyric takes Midnight Phunk closer to his goal.

Aiming to unite opposites, 'Shawty' unfolds as a left field take on the R&B duet, with long-time collaborator Jamilah Barry also contributing.

Rapper Airborn Gav adds some subtly soulful guest bars, with each portion of the track contributing to the whole.

Dan33 directed the visuals, and the striking clip is rooted in the South East London locality that shapes Midnight Phunk's imagination.

He comments: “I like to bring different vibes together to create something the universe hasn’t necessarily heard...”

Tune in now.

