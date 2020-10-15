Middle Kids Search For Belonging With 'R U 4 Me?'

Australian three-piece Middle Kids have shared their new single 'R U 4 Me?' - tune in now.

The song aired a few hours ago, and it finds the indie pop group adding some real poignancy to their sound.

A gloriously bittersweet coming-of-age document, 'R U 4 Me?' has a wistful sadness running through its groove.

Produced by Lars Stalfors, it's a neat return, a tightly wound, perfectly portrayed blast of adolescent ennui.

The band's Hannah Joy explains...

“I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD. The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind... We are always looking around at other people thinking 'are you on my team?'. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely.”

W.A.M. Bleakley directs the video, bringing this mini-melodrama to life via a tale of youth, peer pressure, and the struggle to belong.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Daphne Nguyen

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.