Middle Kids Explore Duality With 'Questions'

Middle Kids return with potent new single 'Questions'.

The Aussie three-piece relocated to LA to focus on their new album, with 'Today We're The Greatest' set to land on March 19th.

New single 'Questions' is a potent statement, one that emphasises their pop reflexes and the intelligent manner in which those influences are disseminated.

Lyrically, it deals with duality, and how our personalities are actually a number of disparate entities interacting with one another.

Hannah Joy's driven vocal seeks to find purpose and a sense of unity within that, and she explains:

“I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

“It can be easier to live dualistically, splitting the world in two. We want to be able say it’s this or it’s that, but sometimes it’s both - and can we hold both? Can we hold the brokenness? Can we hold the beauty? That has definitely been a defining bit of this album, the fragility in that dance.”

Photo Credit: Daphne Nguyen

