Mickey Pearce Introduces New Album 'One Hundred Smiles'

Mickey Pearce is set to release new album 'One Hundred Smiles' on November 2nd.

The producer's debut full length 'Michael' offered a beguiling taste of digital melancholia, a kind of beat-less techno landscape hewn from highly personal revelations.

New album 'One Hundred Smiles' though, is the sound of light intruding on darkness, a collaboration-fuelled project.

Out on November 2nd, it also features Paris-based producer Poté, Meuko Meuko, and Lena Platonos.

He comments: “The last record was a reflection of my situation around that time. This one is like stepping out from under a cloud. It’s about the joy of collaboration; meeting and working with new people. It’s also about the ambiguity of smiles, and the complicated relationships we form.”

Rhythmic, joyous lead cut 'Fashion' is online now - featuring Poté, it feels like a warm breeze drifting in.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Control (feat. Poté)

2. S.A.D.

3. Smile (feat. Meuko Meuko)

4. Low

5. Jungle

6. Fashion (feat. Poté)

7. Shing

8. One (feat. Lena Platonos)

9. Damage

10. And Again

For tickets to the latest Mickey Pearce shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.