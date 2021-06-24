Mick Jenkins Uses 'Truffles' As A Means To Explore Blackness

Mick Jenkins has dropped a new single ‘Truffles’ and a chilling video set in suburbia to accompany it. The Chicago-based rapper has previously found acclaim with single ‘Carefree’ alongside his critically acclaimed EP ‘The Circus’ which he released last year.

The video features the rapper singing in a suburban neighbourhood, with the scenes becoming increasingly disturbing, ending with the artist in a house covered in cellophane wrapping as suburban figures close in on him. Chicago-based writer and director Andre Muir directed the video, with previous credits including an award- winning short film, ‘4 Corners’.

Speaking on the single, Jenkins says that “'Truffles' attempts to address the idea that Blackness, no matter what, can always be weaponised". Explaining further, he went on to say that: "From a young man actually committing a crime, to being somewhere we aren't 'supposed' to be, to even being an agent of change in our own and other communities."

“It's a statement that can be heard about Black people of all walks especially when doing something unconventional in white spaces. As complex as Fred Hampton, or as simple as moving into a nice neighbourhood, we can always be viewed as 'niggas making trouble'."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andre Muir

- - -