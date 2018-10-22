Mick Jenkins Shares Two Blistering New Tracks

Mick Jenkins has shared two blistering new tracks ahead of his incoming album 'Pieces Of A Man'.

The album drops on Friday (October 26th), and finds the Chicago based rapper following his 2016 debut 'The Healing Component'.

As a final preview Mick Jenkins has shared two new tracks, each showcasing a different side to his persona.

'Barcelona' is a dark return, with the murky production allied to some formidable bars from Jenkins; 'Padded Locks' meanwhile finds the rapper sparring against Ghostface Killah, a true union of stellar MCs.

