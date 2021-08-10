Mick Jenkins Shares Defiant Statement 'Contacts'

Mick Jenkins has shared his new single 'Contacts' in full.

The rapper returns to the UK next month, playing shows in London and Manchester on November 29th and 30th, respectively.

New single 'Contacts' is a tour de force, the space afforded by the spartan, eerie production allowing Mick Jenkins to deploy his full lyrical abilities.

At times, the rapper twists himself inside out, moving from the blunt admonishment of the opening section - "you say my shit ain't drill enough?" - to the bold bars that permeate the chorus.

'Contacts' comes close to art-rap in its refusal to walk the central path, an example of Mick Jenkins at his most complex.

Yet it also retains a certain directness - as ever, Mick Jenkins is one of the most straight-up absorbing artists at work in Stateside hip-hop today.

Tune in now.

