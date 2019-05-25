Mick Jenkins Links With Kojey Radical On 'Snakes'

Mick Jenkins has shared two brand new tracks.

It's been a bold opening to the year from the Chicago rapper, who released a full EP in January and then toured across North American with EarthGang.

There's a double drop of new material arriving for fans, with 'Snakes' pitting Mick Jenkins against Kojey Radical.

An artist with an ear for UK talent, Mick Jenkins spars with the UK rapper over production from IAMNOBODI.

'Frontstreet Freestyle' meanwhile finds Jenkins cutting loose, working with a Kaytranada beat.

Tune in now.

