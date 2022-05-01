MICHELLE Share New Single 'EXPIRATION DATE'

NYC based alt-pop collective MICHELLE return with new single 'EXPIRATION DATE'.

The group's new album 'AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS' is out later this month, a sterling collection of vivid pop adventures.

Released on January 28th, the record is trailed by a new single, one that epitomises their all-too-relatable lyricism.

Laden with colour and adventure, 'EXPIRATION DATE' tackles lust, romance, and the natural path of these things.

Backed with a neat animated visualiser, 'EXPIRATION DATE' seems to emphasise MICHELLE's enticing plus-points.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aysia Marotta

