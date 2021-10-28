MICHELLE Exude Soul On 'MESS U MADE'

New York collective MICHELLE return with new single 'MESS U MADE'.

The group's new album 'AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS' is out in January, and it follows their excellent debut LP.

Released on January 28th, we've already heard a sparkling CHAI collaboration, with MICHELLE now surging into pasture new.

Out now, 'MESS U MADE' shows the collective at their most soulful, the interweaving vocal melodies pointing towards the classic.

To celebrate, MICHELLE have shot a neat, intimate live clip, which exudes charm and their gentle, easy-going chemistry.

Tune in now.

- - -