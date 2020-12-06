Michael Stipe Teams With Big Red Machine On 'No Time For Love Like Now'

Michael Stipe works alongside Big Red Machine on new single 'No Time For Love Like Now'.

The R.E.M. singer is currently in a solo head-space, working with a number of different collaborations.

Big Red Machine is a project that comprises Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and they work on Stipe's latest release.

Out now, 'No Time For Love Like Now' was crafted last year, and features production from Aaron Desser, guitar from Justin Vernon, and orchestration from The National's Bryce Dessner.

Speaking to Rolling Stone , Aaron Dessner reveals that the musician involved felt that "the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing and self-isolation" compelled them to release the song.

He says:

"On a whim, I shared a folder of in-progress BRM sketches with Michael last year, and it was exciting when he really gravitated to a few of them."

"Michael wrote the lyrics to 'No Time for Love Like Now' last fall, but when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing and self-isolation descended, they felt like they were written about this time all along and perhaps the message resonates especially now."

Tune in now.

