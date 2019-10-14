Michael Stipe Shares New Song 'Drive To The Ocean'

Michael Stipe has shared new song 'Drive To The Ocean'.

R.E.M. split in 2011, with the frontman largely retreating from making music.

Launching a new solo chapter with 'Your Capricious Soul' last year, all proceeds will go to Extinction Rebellion for one year.

New song 'Drive To The Ocean' is out now, and comes as the singer celebrates his 60th birthday.

A purring, brooding arrangement with a neat bassline, it is of course dominated by that instantly recognisable vocal.

All proceeds from 'Drive To The Ocean' this year will go to benefit Pathway To Paris, which advocates for cities to sign on to the Paris Agreement.

