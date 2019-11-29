Michael Kiwanuka's Mercury Win Is Proof That The Good Will Out

It was a curious instalment of the Hyundai Mercury Prize, for sure.

Clash has become accustomed to trotting down the red carpet, chatting to some of our favourite musicians outside of a glitzy ceremony.

This time round, COVID meant that the full event couldn't take place, prompting the team to unveil a fluid solution to a global problem.

With coverage split between BBC One, BBC Four, and 6Music, this year's Hyudai Mercury Prize was arguably the most comprehensive in its existence, offering live performances, insightful interviews, and more.

In the end, the winner was one of British music's warmest figures, with Michael Kiwanuka's wonderful 'KIWANUKA' winning the prize.

Here's the moment Annie Mac revealed the winner...

The letter was opened live on the One Show, BBC One's flagship evening programme, one that garners a bigger audience share than just about anything else on British television.

It wasn't the normal set up, for sure, but then this is the New Normal after all. Equally, it seems to have had an astonishing breakthrough, sending 'KIWANUKA' racing back up the charts.

The other shortlisted albums were also given the heft of exposure, with everyone from Kano to Anna Meredith to Lanterns On The Lake revelling in the spotlight.

In the end, though, there could only be one winner, and Michael Kiwanuka was as genial and humble during the announce as at any point during his decade-long career.

Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.