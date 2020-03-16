Michael Kiwanuka Wins Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020

Michael Kiwanuka wins the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020.

This year saw big changes for the prize, with the lavish ceremony paused due to the pandemic.

12 artists gained a nomination, with the winner being announced live on the One Show.

Annie Mac announced the winner, with Michael Kiwanuka taking home the prize for his sensational album 'KIWANUKA'.

He commented: "It's a dream come true, I'm so, so happy!"

Clash reviewed the album at the time, saying: "Michael Kiwanuka has undoubtedly created a timeless album, one made with impressive confidence."

The announcement followed a BBC Four special last night (September 23rd), which featured live performances from many of the acts.

Watch out for a special Later... broadcast on September 25th featuring some special Mercury music.

So, what's your verdict? Join in the discussion on Twitter.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.