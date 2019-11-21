Michael Kiwanuka, Sudan Archives, Black Midi, Kojey Radical And More For 6 Music Festival

The 6 Music Festival has announced its live line-up, as well as Q&A sessions, DJ sets and an all-female show at the Roundhouse in honour of International Women’s Day.

This morning, on BBC Radio 6 Music, Lauren Laverne and Mary Anne Hobbs revealed the details of the festival, which will take place in Camden this March. It features headline sets from the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Mike Skinner, Kate Tempest, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team, The Big Moon and KOKOROKO.

As well as this will be performances from Anna Meredith, Black Country, New Road, black midi, Brittany Howard, Ghostpoet, Greentea Peng, Kim Gordon, Kojey Radical, Nadine Shah, The Orielles, Squid, Sudan Archives, and many more.

Some of Camden’s most popular venues, like the Roundhouse, Dingwalls and Electric Ballroom will host the stellar 2020 line-up. And on Sunday 8th March, International Women’s Day, 6 Music Festival By Night will see an all-female line-up in the Roundhouse main space, including Kate Tempest, Kim Gordon, Anna Meredith, Jehnny Beth and Nadine Shah.

Lauren Laverne says: "It’s a fantastic line-up in a brilliant location. I can’t wait to see the artists behind some of my favourite records of the past year - Brittany Howard, Michael Kiwanuka and Kate Tempest - as well as some of the brightest hopes for 2020 like Squid and The Orielles."

Mary Anne Hobbs says: “Super-hot line-up in 2020, personally I’m excited to be DJing before Mike Skinner at Dingwalls. I'd always love to read the graffiti on the walls of the ladies loos, back in the 80s, it was just as pointed as the NME.”

The festival will take place Thursday 5th March - Sunday 8th March, with tickets going on sale from 10am, Friday 24th January. Tickets and full details can be found here .

