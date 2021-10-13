Michael Kiwanuka Shares Tender New Song 'Beautiful Life'

Michael Kiwanuka has shared his new song 'Beautiful Life'.

The songwriter won the Mercury in 2019 for his album 'KIWANUKA' a terrific blast of soulful energy.

Work on a follow up is seemingly ongoing, with the English songwriter sneaking a new message out of the studio.

Recorded in London alongside producer St Francis Hotel, the slomo return has a psychedelic edge, with the arrangement recalling David Axelrod's street symphonies.

The yearning vocal aims toward empathy, with Michael Kiwanuka pouring himself into each word. He comments...

“In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations. Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jodie Canwell

