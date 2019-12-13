Michael Kiwanuka Shares Beautiful New Performance Film

Michael Kiwanuka has shared a beautiful performance clip featuring four songs from his album 'KIWANUKA'.

Out now, the album surges to fresh heights, with the crisp production adding new intensity to the English artist's work.

A sold out tour kicks off in March, with Michael Kiwanuka set to play London's historic Alexandra Palace on November 27th.

Ahead of this he's able to share new short film 'Live At The Mildmay Club', shot in Stoke Newington during the week of release.

A crisp, bold performance clip, it features four songs - 'Hero', 'Piano Joint', 'Light', and 'You Ain’t The Problem' - and it's a tantalising glimpse of what to expect from the tour.

Director Huse Monfaradi works on the project, and you can check it out below.

