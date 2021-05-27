Michael Gallagher's 'Time' Revels In Energy

Hartlepool voice Michael Gallagher returns with new song 'Time'.

The songwriter is steeped in indie favourites, but brings his own approach to the table.

Re-working standard tropes to produce something distinctive, his previous singles has won a nationwide fanbase.

New single 'Time' is imbued with positivity, a sign that Michael Gallagher wants to capture the punchy energy of his live shows on record.

A song about cutting loose and living for the moment, 'Time' seemingly arose almost instantly during writing sessions.

He comments: "'Time' is a song that I wrote in one go and I think you can hear that energy in the recording. It's a song that nods its’ hat to young love and relationships but my main intention is to get people dancing..."

Check out 'Time' below.

- - -

