Michael Dunstan's 'The Wind Blows' Is "A Peaceful Journey"

Australian songwriter Michael Dunstan has shared his new single 'The Wind Blows'.

The song has that gentle Autumnal pull, with his organic songwriting carrying shades of early Dylan, with his jacket tucked up around his neck to keep out the New York winter.

It's a feeling transplanted to Australia, however, and there's a certain laid back quality which is entirely building.

As he puts it...

"'The Wind Blows' is a song for closed eyes. A song to unwind, reflect and relax to. The track is a peaceful journey about acknowledging all the beauty that is held in the unpredictable nature of life, and the unexplained. My front porch in Stirling faces toward our street, which happens to channel the stronger southerly winds we experience when they blow."

"Where our house is situated however, is relatively protected in comparison to the other side of the street. It's the treasured place that I started exploring and practicing mindfulness in the mornings (simply put, is the art of sitting in silence with eyes closed for periods of time to progress towards being more present, more often)."

Shades of Bon Iver's first album ruminate through the song, with 'The Wind Blows' presenting a calming, bucolic vision.

Tune in now.

