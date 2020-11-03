Michael Aldag's 'Arrogance' Is A Glimpse Of His Potential

Liverpool riser Michael Aldag has shared his new song 'Arrogance'.

The songwriter grew up on the Wirral, and his electrifying potential drew press attention at the end of last year.

Opening 2021 with a bang, new single 'Arrogance' is about raw self-belief and where it can take you.

A song that practically demands your attention, 'Arrogance' builds to that emphatic chorus, drenched in self-worth.

The sound of someone claiming the world as their own, it boasts the unbridled confidence that only a 19 year old can truly provide.

He comments...

"I wanted to make a song that people can blast when they’re loving themselves and not have to apologise for it. It’s not subtle or nuanced, it’s literally me being painfully cocky for three minutes. Everyone can feel like God’s gift to earth sometimes, ‘ARROGANCE’ is for those times."

Tune in now.

