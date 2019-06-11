Micachu & The Shapes Confirm New Name, New Album

Micachu & The Shapes have unveiled plans for a new album, under a new name.

The group were spearheaded by Mica Levi, and seemed to take a backseat at the English composer's film score commitments blossomed.

Now re-named Good Sad Happy Bad, the band have altered their line up with Mica moving to guitar and vocals, Marc Pell on percussion, and Raisa Khan as lead vocalist.

CJ Calderwood joins the fold, with Good Sad Happy Bad set to release new album 'Shades' on October 16th.

The title track is online now, and it matches the innovative nature of the project's catalogue to date.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.