Mica Levi To Score New Film Zola

Mica Levi is set to score incoming film Zola.

The English artist has developed a shadow career as an acclaimed film composer, working on projects such as Under The Skin and Jackie.

New film Zola is based on a viral Twitter thread, in which two women meet in a restaurant and go on a wild trip to Florida.

The initially story garnered international success after hitting social media, with Janicza Bravo stepping in as director.

Gaining its premiere at Sundance in January, Zola will be scored by Mica Levi.

