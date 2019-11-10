Miami Horror Channel Disco Heaven With 'Luv Is Not Enough'

For a while there Miami Horror felt withdrawn, inspiration almost absent.

Slowly, though, energy began to creep back in. Inspired by recent albums from The Internet and Kaytranada, Calvin Harris' 2017 banger 'Slide' stole their imagination.

"We hadn't really been into much new music," explains Benjamin Plant. "Everything was feeling dull and minimal. Then when I heard 'Slide', it was a seemingly revelatory moment."

"It was refreshing to hear a song that was based around the simplicity of a good bass line and chords. It made me realise that maybe we'd been overthinking things, as those had always been two of our favourite and highest prioritised elements when we started out."

With a new album - their third to date - set to land in 2020, Miami Horror have found room to release new single 'Luv Is Not Enough'.

It's a blistering return, channelling disco energy while supplying some yacht pop thrills - lush, louche, and ultra-contagious, it's a real thrill.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Noel

