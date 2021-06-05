Mia Nicolai's 'People Pleaser' Is A Dazzling Piece Of Future-Pop

Mia Nicolai is a true internationalist.

Born in Amsterdam to a Russian mother, she learned from a young age to move between languages and cultures, accepting them as equal.

This all fuels her future-pop vision, a trans-genre approach laden with colour, one that picks from multiple sources.

New single 'People Pleaser' is a surging, coherent, ultra-potent offering, a song that dwells on identity, and the processes by which it is defined.

"This song is about the journey towards finding yourself," she explains. "It can be very difficult to be true to your inner values when all you do is please the people around you instead of your inner needs. I’ve always come across as a strong-minded person. But in reality, I’m capable of helping everyone BUT myself. At some point I felt so uncomfortable in my own skin that I couldn’t even breathe properly..."

We're able to share the dazzling new video, directed by Isabelle Griffioen and produced by That’s What She Set.

A surreal but completely engaging experience, it embodies everything Mia Nicolai sets out to do - put people on the back foot, and alert them to her presence.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Shenelva Booij

