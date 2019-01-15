Mia Mi has that soulful touch, but she uses it to tackle some unexpected topics.

A graduate of the BRIT School, her natural talent is complimented by a real desire to succeed, to try new things.

A perfectionist, she's waited a long time to drop her debut single, spending months working on each note.

A sound she dubs “soulful pop with a modern day edge” new single 'Talk To Me' finds the newcomer opening up.

Lyrically it addresses mental health issues, and the importance of discussing what is effecting you.

Mia Mi explains: "'Talk To Me' stemmed from the taboo topic of talking about mental health. It’s something that I hold very close and it effects both women and men everywhere. I wanted to create a song which was truthful but also warming, something that would make people check up on their friends and loved ones to make people feel safe. Talking allows you to find answers and it opens up your mind to new possibilities."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.