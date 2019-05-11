M.I.A. Is Playing A 'Don't Extradite Assange' Event In London

M.I.A. is set to play a pro-Julian Assange event in London tonight (November 5th).

The singer has a history of supporting the controversial Wikileaks founder, who is sought by Swedish authorities.

Accused of rape, Julian Assange secreted himself in the Equadorian embassy in London for seven years, before being ejected earlier in 2019.

The 'Don’t Extradite Assange' event takes place in London later today - November 5th - with M.I.A. confirming her intention to perform to a fan on Instagram.

The initial post is here:

Once Upon a time there were men with beards...



B 4 the bearded guys there were someone else I can't remember



Now it's Russians



Later it could be u or me



I'm here for whatever sets truth free



Coz Jesus loves me.



Amen.



C u tonight 6pm outside the home office pic.twitter.com/v1BPSomhoP — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) November 5, 2019

