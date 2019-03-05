M.I.A. has joined Patreon, it has been confirmed.

The artist has linked with the network, which aims to bring creators and fans closer together.

M.I.A. has invited fans to join her, and in exchange for their support she'll be exploring her creativity alongside them.

The move was launched a few moments ago, with M.I.A. placing a brand new video on her Patreon site.

She comments...

“I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms. I’ve tried all the other platforms and it’s like: this one is too mean and hateful, this one is too fake and self-obsessed, and this one just sells all your data to Cambridge Analytica…Hopefully, this one is going to be just right.”

The London based artist will be sharing unseen footage from her MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A documentary, exclusive artwork, video diaries, and monthly live streams.

M.I.A. joins a wave of artists using Patreon, ranging from Ben Folds through to Gary Numan.

Get involved HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.