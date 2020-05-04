M.I.A. Claims Vogue Dropped Her Feature Following Anti-Vax Comments

M.I.A. has claimed that Vogue dropped a potential feature with her over recent anti-vaccine comments.

The singer has made a number of anti-vaccine statements in the past, and last month said she would "choose death" over a vaccine against coronavirus.

Now M.I.A. has posted screenshots to her Insta stories, seemingly from someone on the editorial team at Vogue.

The emails suggest that the editor of British Vogue, Edward Enniful, had rescinded the offer of a feature, deciding that it clashed with the support the title aimed to offer for the NHS.

The message reads: “Considering our August is an issue where we’re chronicling the struggles of the NHS to cope while a vaccine is tried to be made we don’t feel we can have her involved. It just wouldn’t be right. All of our issues July-September will be supporting the frontline healthcare workers and we need to be respectful of them and all they are doing until a vaccine exists.”

Vogue have chosen not to comment on these claims.

