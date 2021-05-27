Paris based colossus MHD returns with new anthem 'AFRO TRAP Part.11 (King Kong)'.

The rapper broke out in 2015, blending his West African heritage with cutting edge trap influences.

His debut album became a phenomenon in France, bursting out internationally to place MHD at the forefront of of what he termed 'afro trap'.

A second album followed, before MHD took a step back to deal with legal issues.

New single 'AFRO TRAP Part.11 (King Kong)' is online now, and it feels like an instant anthem from the French king.

The lush production amplifies the energy, while his swift yet melodic flows build to some pivotal moments.

Also, anyone else getting Jamiroquai vibes from the video - or just us...?

Check it out now.

