M(h)aol Disrupt Binary Viewpoints With 'Gender Studies'

Currently based between Dublin, London and Briston, M(h)aol touch on how gender changes throughout our lifetime in new post-punk, politically-charged single ‘Gender Studies’.

Aiming to shake up the male-dominated post-punk scene with their urgent shadowy sounds, the new track is a response to how some people force the gender binary and goes on about an intersectional feminist journey where you become less palatable to wider society, but more palatable to yourself.

“‘Gender Studies’ weaves past and present in an exploration of how the constructs of gender shapes our lives,” says lead vocalist Róisín Nic Ghearailt. “From feeling like you’re not performing your gender right to the way it shapes how we move through the physical, sexual and romantic sphere, it marries urgent lyrics with a threatening yet (blank) sound.”

The single, which is taken from their upcoming EP with the same title, is accompanied by a film style video that uses images to suggest the constraints of gender roles and the expectations that come with it. This is contrasted with the internal frustration and anger of the song, and the faceless figures act as a frame for understanding and recognising the power of the individual's voice and action in continuing to resist systems of oppression.

Tune in now.

Words: Shannon Garner

Photo Credit: Susan Appleby

