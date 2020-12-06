MF Tomlinson's 'Them Apples' Is An Extravagant Acid Folk Epic

London based songwriter MF Tomlinson has shared his new single 'Them Apples'.

The Australian born artist is now located in the UK, part of the nexus of DIY communities that coil around the capitol.

'Them Apples' makes us of these voices, with the seven minute acid folk epic pitting MF Tomlinson against a Greek chorus led by guest Connie Chatwin.

Allowing each idea to stretch to its outermost level, 'Them Apples' is a terrific achievement from the ever-questing songwriter.

He comments...

"Originally it was because Viljam (Nybacka, co-writer of the song) asked me, what have you been doing? I said 'I can't remember, I've been so busy'. I thought that was intriguing - the intensity of life rendering each day featureless. Then the pandemic hit and everyday really was the same! I knew then that this was one of those - a song about EVERYTHING all at once, a real rabbit hole."

Tune in now.

MF Tomlinson's debut album 'Strange Time' will be released on April 9th.

Photo Credit: Emily Underhill

