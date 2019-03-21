MF Tomlinson Excels On 'You & Me, Babe'

London based artist MF Tomlinson has shared his striking new song 'You & Me, Babe'.

The songwriter is currently prepping his debut EP 'Last Days Of Rome', a fusion of pop classicism and his own idiosyncracies.

Gathering like minds around him, MF Tomlinson's working methods touch on his favourite records, while steering into pastures new.

He explains: “I had the idea of the kind of Motown or Nashville way of making a record - you get really good players, you show ‘em the song and then you let them do what they wanna do. Collaborating is the most exciting part of the process… During my time in London I’ve been lucky enough to meet all these amazing people - it’s an honour that they wanna play music together.”

With his new EP incoming, MF Tomlinson is ready to share 'You & Me, Babe', and it's a gorgeous return.

He explains: “‘You & Me, Babe’ is a story of how I (and many others) live now in love, surrounded by people they love - about how people, not places, are your real home no matter where you are. About the happiness we find in each other, romantically, and in friendship, some of the most powerful and important feelings we have aren’t ruled by the big forces that shape the world, they're sparked and expressed by little moments. That’s what I’m trying to capture.”

“I wrote this song about my wife, each line in the song relates to something specific but I wrote in broad strokes because I like to think that everyone has someone close to them who this song could be about. I want whoever is listening to be able to think about their own memories and fill these moments in with their own details. Musically I was inspired by Arthur Russell and Jonathan Richman.”

“There’s sweetness and intimacy in their songs that allowed me to express what you hear in 'You & Me'. The feel takes after Talking Heads - 'This Must be the Place (Naive Melody)'.”

Tune in now.

