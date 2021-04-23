MF DOOM NFT To Go Up For Auction

An NFT containing an alternative version of MF DOOM's 'Dead Bent' video will go up for auction shortly.

The masked rap icon died in 2020, with news of his passing being confirmed on December 31st .

Now an NFT featuring unseen work will go up for auction, with 50% of the proceeds going to DOOM's children.

The public auction opens at noon EST today - April 28th - with the NFT containing an alternative version of his famed 'Dead Bent' video.

The 'Operation: Doomsday' track is one of his finest, and the unseen video was shot on Kodak 7231 Plus-X negative black and white 16mm film.

The clip features DOOM and Lough improvising a Scorcese-esque scene, a New York moment that finds DOOM waking up at a Manhattan apartment and attempting to buy fruit from his corner bodega.

Entirely unembellished, it was shot in one take and has never been seen before.

Alongside the NFT (Mp4 transferred from 16mm film) the buyer will gain the following physical items:

Original 16mm film negative

Documentation of date / time / location, etc.

Original 16mm film canister label

Find the auction HERE - reserve price of 99 Ether.

