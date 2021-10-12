MEYY Shares Soulful EP 'Neon Angel'

R&B riser MEYY has shared her new EP 'Neon Angel'.

Out now, it follows a carefully considered introductory run from the Belgium-born, London-rooted songwriter.

Rolling out the concept for the EP across a series of 3D art visualisers, she was able to present her soulful musicality in a fresh, future-facing context.

'Neon Angel' has a transportive quality, with each song seeming to transcend its origins. MEYY comments...

“‘Neon Angel’ is a compilation of songs that beautifully reflect the dreamlike state I enter when making or listening to music...”

“It reflects different dimensions of my world but they all blend in perfectly through the soundscape I created together with my incredible producers. It’s a delicate project that I curated carefully and the songs were made in the intimate setting of my bedroom. To me, this project sounds like underwater flowers moving. That visualization covers the fragility and yet wavy texture of this EP.”

Check out 'Neon Angel' below.

