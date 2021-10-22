MEYY, Joanna Combine On Dazzling Single 'Do It'

MEYY and Joanna combine on electrifying new R&B jammer 'Do It'.

Out now, 'Do It' is an exploration of the physical, mapping out themes of love, lust, and passion in the process.

MEYY leads, while Joanna's sizzling feature seems to amplifying the conviction apparent in the songwriting.

FrancisGotHeat handles production, with the other-worldly vocals augmented by the stellar new video.

Part of her incoming EP, MEYY comments on the track...

“I love the atmosphere we created with ‘Do It’. It is hot and dreamy but at the same time it really slaps thanks to FrancisGotHeat’s insane beat. Being able to work with him has been a dream. It’s such a breezy and sensual beat but at the same time his curated sound design makes it grounded and textured. Joanna jumping on the track as a feature made it all come together. She’s an absolute dreamgirl, I'm obsessed with her to be real. She’s adding this extra dimension to the track. Both of these collabs added perfectly to the lushy, hypnotic world this track created and I’m so happy and grateful to be releasing it.”

Partner-at-arms Joanna describes 'Do It' as “a super sensual and sexy song that talks about women's desires and fantasies through a smooth production. An icy beat with explicit lyrics, I really love the universe we created. I'm thrilled MEYY invited me to hop on this track. She’s really one to watch… I feel she has it all: the music, the lyrics, the vision, inventive ideas and she’s a dancer.”

Tune in now.

- - -