Meyru Tap Into New York's Indie Heart With 'She'

Meyru capture a bit of New York's sweeping grandeur.

A city with a rich cinematic history, you can practically imagine those skyscrapers sweeping through their poignant, plaintive indie.

Working on their debut album, the three-piece are ready to share evocative new single 'She'.

Gorgeous, watery effects drape themselves across the guitar lines, while the heavenly vocals have this blissful, sighing, choral effect.

A true group affair, it feels completely natural, something that emphasises "the feeling of letting someone or something you love go..."

Meyru explains: "'She' is the most honest track on the album. After hearing the guitar melody and chords that Steven (lead guitar) wrote, we spent hours playing the chords over and over because the lyrics kept coming so naturally..."

"I think it means something very specific to a lot of different people that have heard it lyrically but it's really the melody and the music that connects everyone to the feeling of letting someone or something you love go."

Tune in now.

