METZ Share Cover Of Gary Numan's 'M.E.'

METZ have shared their grinding cover of Gary Numan's 'M.E.' - tune in now.

The band are fresh from the release of 'Automat', a new compilation gathering together some rare material.

With some UK shows incoming - alongside IDLES, no less - the group have shared a trilogy of covers.

METZ blast through Sparklehorse’s 'Pig' from a Record Store Day 2012 split, while their take on 'I'm A Bug' by the Urinals emerged in 2014.

Perhaps the cream of the crop is their version of Gary Numan's 'M.E.', melding their noise rock fury with his neo-industrial ambitions.

A new video has been crafted for the song - animated by Martin MacPherson, it features a three-headed Pleasure Principle hydra illustrated by Kirin Booth.

Tune in now.

'Automat' compilation is out now. Catch METZ at the following shows:

December

2 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom #

3 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom #

4 Manchester Academy 1 #

5 Leeds O2 Academy #

7 London Alexandra Palace #

# = w/ IDLES

Photo Credit: Nick Sayers

